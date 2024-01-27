Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $775.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.22. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $628.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

