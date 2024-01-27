Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $215.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

