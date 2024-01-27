Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,744,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average is $123.30. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

