Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $193.93 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.27 and a 200-day moving average of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

