Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 76.0% in January

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the December 31st total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Capgemini Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,173. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

