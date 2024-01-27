Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $37.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCBG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.