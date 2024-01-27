Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. 651,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,544. The stock has a market cap of $375.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Product Partners

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.