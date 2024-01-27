Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 651,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,544. The stock has a market cap of $375.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.94 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 472,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

