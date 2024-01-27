Capula Management Ltd Makes New $228,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

FOX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 1,707,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,969. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

