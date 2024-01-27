Capula Management Ltd Reduces Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Capula Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 753.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $319,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 279,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CABO traded up $19.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $572.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $543.57 and a 200 day moving average of $603.83. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $506.18 and a 1-year high of $861.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cable One

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.