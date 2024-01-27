Capula Management Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 285,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 593.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,957,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $193.81. The stock had a trading volume of 801,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

