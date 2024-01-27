CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.