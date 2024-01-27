Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. 9,148,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.