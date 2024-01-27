CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CB Scientific Trading Up 2.3 %
CBSC traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,463. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
About CB Scientific
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CB Scientific
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.