CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CB Scientific Trading Up 2.3 %

CBSC traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,463. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

