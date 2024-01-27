CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 236,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.50. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

