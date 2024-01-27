Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.43. 549,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.