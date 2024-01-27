Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Deborah Desantis Sells 128,114 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $5,574,240.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,961,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,121,768.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deborah Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

