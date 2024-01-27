Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.3 days.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF remained flat at $1.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

