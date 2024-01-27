Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Centene worth $45,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

