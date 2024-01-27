Centric Wealth Management Buys 560 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 225,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. 9,148,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $184.23. The stock has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

