Centrifuge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $30.10 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 524,698,525 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 524,677,412 with 470,803,198 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.50139434 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $719,535.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

