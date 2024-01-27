ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 3%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 5,223,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 17,200,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $810.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ChargePoint by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

