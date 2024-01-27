Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.07. 1,041,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,868. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.02 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

