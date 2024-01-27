Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,070,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.72. 2,102,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

