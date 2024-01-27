Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. 3,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

