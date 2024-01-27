China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CAAS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 38,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.48. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $137.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth $54,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Articles

