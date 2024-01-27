China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAAS
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $137.54 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth $54,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Automotive Systems
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.