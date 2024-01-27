China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in January

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CAOVY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
