China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in January

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CAOVY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

About China Overseas Land & Investment

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.