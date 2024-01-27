CIBC Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to $4.20

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 8,221,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,484,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 21.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

