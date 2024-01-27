Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
CIDM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 139,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,288. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $314.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.