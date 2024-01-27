CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.89. CI&T shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 2,513 shares.

CINT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

CI&T Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $615.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 85,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 575,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

