Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,150,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153,555. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.