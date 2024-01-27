Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. 715,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 900,600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

