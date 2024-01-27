Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $318.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Citizens & Northern Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens & Northern
- Trading Halts Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.