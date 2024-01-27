Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Citizens Trading Up 2.1 %

CIA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 51,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,162. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 10.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citizens by 15.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.