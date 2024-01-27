Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
CIA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 51,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,162. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.08%.
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
