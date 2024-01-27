Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 890,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 297.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,306,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 977,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

