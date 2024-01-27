CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNHI. Bank of America cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

CNHI stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CNH Industrial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.