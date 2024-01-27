Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $80.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.06.

CTSH stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,298. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

