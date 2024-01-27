Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 162,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 59,664.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 414,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,346. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.