Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.72. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

