Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.23

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Coin98 has a market cap of $160.93 million and $9.21 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002742 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,999,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.