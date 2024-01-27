Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.68.

Shares of COIN traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,936,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552,316. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $187.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock worth $147,523,080. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

