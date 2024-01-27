Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.22

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.14, with a volume of 707893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

