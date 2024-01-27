Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE CYH opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $514.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 879,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,350,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 106,494 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

