Community West Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CWBC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWBC

Insider Activity

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples acquired 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,848.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 824,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,884,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.