Comparing Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) & Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Senti Biosciences and Quince Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 811.16%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Quince Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $1.79 million 10.94 -$58.21 million ($1.60) -0.27 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.66 million N/A N/A

Quince Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senti Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -2,692.82% -63.39% -43.10% Quince Therapeutics N/A -31.07% -30.18%

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Senti Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

