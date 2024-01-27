Compound Price Reaches $56.06 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $56.06 or 0.00133964 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $452.40 million and approximately $33.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022732 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004463 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,667 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,640.43389412 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.40702551 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $32,045,462.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

