CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of CIX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 4,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,611. The company has a market cap of $277.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. CompX International has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

