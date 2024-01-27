Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LODE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 230,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,980. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 929,279 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comstock by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

