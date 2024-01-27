Contrasting Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Acelyrin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acelyrin and Pfizer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acelyrin N/A N/A -$64.77 million N/A N/A Pfizer $100.33 billion 1.55 $31.37 billion $1.83 15.01

Profitability

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Acelyrin.

This table compares Acelyrin and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acelyrin N/A -56.94% -32.52% Pfizer 15.30% 16.72% 7.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Acelyrin and Pfizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acelyrin 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pfizer 0 12 5 0 2.29

Acelyrin presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 231.00%. Pfizer has a consensus target price of $38.22, suggesting a potential upside of 39.17%. Given Acelyrin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acelyrin is more favorable than Pfizer.

Summary

Pfizer beats Acelyrin on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc., a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis. It is also developing lonigutamab, a humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody against insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and SLRN-517, a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting c-KIT, which is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of chronic urticaria. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Myovant Sciences Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Valneva SE; BioNTech SE; and Arvinas, Inc., as well as strategic partnership with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited to launch a local brand of the COVID-19 oral therapeutic treatment Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir in China, and a collaboration with Carrick Therapeutics Limited. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

