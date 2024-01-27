Contrasting DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DarioHealth and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 153.50%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -123.99% -97.34%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares DarioHealth and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Bluejay Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $27.66 million 2.34 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -2.11 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 3.82 -$9.30 million ($9.63) -0.08

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

